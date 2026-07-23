From FYUP To NEET Paper Leaks: Six Education Ministers Who Met Public Fury On The Streets

CJP protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi | Facebook

Like a tree bending violently in a tempest yet straining to keep its roots anchored, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is braving the increasingly volatile NEET-UG paper leak protests demanding his resignation.

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Yet Pradhan is hardly the first to face such heat. Many of his predecessors confronted equally intense, or even more severe, protests during their tenures.

In India, few ministerial portfolios hold as much volatile power as the Union Education Ministry, formerly the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) until its renaming in 2020. This is because the ministry dictates the framework for national competitive entrance exams, university autonomy, reservation quotas and public school curricula. In short, its administrative decisions shape the daily realities and futures of over 300 million students.

VIDEO | Delhi: Visuals of CJP protest at Jantar Mantar as it enters 34th day.



The agitation, which began on June 20, is demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education… pic.twitter.com/oCaSodNSKl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026

Whenever the ministry's policies seem to alienate student unions, faculty associations or marginalised communities, academic grievances swiftly spill beyond campus walls. The resulting standoffs have repeatedly turned cities, particularly the National Capital, into conflict zones marked by blockades, tear gas, water cannons, brutal lathi charges and tragic loss of human life.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure has witnessed some of the most widespread and sustained street volatility in recent Indian history following serious systemic failures surrounding national competitive examinations, specifically the NEET-UG paper leak case. Allegations of institutional corruption and commercial syndicates selling question papers have mobilised millions of desperate aspirants across the country. The unrest rapidly spilled out of coaching hubs and into the National Capital.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | IANS

Spearheaded by the Abhijeet Dipke-led Cockroach Janata Party and supported by opposition parties, social activists and massive participation from Gen Z, the chaotic demonstrations at Jantar Mantar reflect deep-seated outrage over the handling of critical entrance exams.

As police erected multi-layered iron barricades and deployed high-pressure water cannons and tear gas to halt advancing crowds, street battles in New Delhi and Patna turned central transit arteries into zones of chaos marked by physical standoffs, mass lathi charges and dozens of injured students being dragged into police vans during nationwide crackdowns. At the same time, injuries sustained by dozens of security personnel highlighted the dangerous escalation on both sides of the barricades.

Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank"

Ramesh Pokhriyal's tenure (May 31, 2019, to July 7, 2021) was rocked by an unprecedented street siege triggered by a drastic hostel fee hike at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in late 2019, alongside regional fury over the language frameworks proposed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Ramesh Pokhriyal taking charge as the Union Minister for Human Resource Development (now Education), in New Delhi on 31 May 2019. | Wikimedia Commons

What began as a campus lockdown transformed into urban unrest on the streets of New Delhi. Thousands of students carrying banners marched towards the AICTE auditorium, where Pokhriyal was attending a convocation ceremony. Protesters charged at and dismantled police barricades. In response, police deployed water cannons and carried out severe lathi charges, beating back demonstrators in full public view.

The street siege surrounding the venue was so intense that Pokhriyal was physically trapped inside the building under armed security for over six hours while street battles raged outside. The anger further escalated into months-long city blockades, nighttime street clashes with armed masked groups on campus and widespread violence that paralysed Delhi's university belt.

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani's term (2014–2016) remains one of the most polarised chapters in the ministry's history, defined by a high-profile suicide followed by massive ideological campus clashes.

Smriti Irani | Martin Good

The crisis erupted following the January 2016 suicide of Rohith Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit PhD scholar at Hyderabad Central University. Vemula hanged himself after his monthly stipend was suspended and he, along with four other Dalit students, was expelled from his hostel. The action followed letters sent from the HRD Ministry to the university administration seeking action against "anti-national" campus elements.

Rohith Vemula | File

Vemula's tragic suicide note, stating "My birth is my fatal accident", sparked nationwide fury. Concurrently, the JNU sedition controversy erupted over anti-national slogans, leading to the arrest of student leaders. Pan-India street agitations erupted across Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The unrest escalated into physical street violence between opposing political student unions, featuring mob clashes inside court premises, police crackdowns on campuses and global outcry, culminating in Irani being moved out of the portfolio in mid-2016.

Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal's aggressive push for structural reforms, specifically the introduction of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) at Delhi University and sweeping changes to Class X and XII board examinations, ignited fierce street resistance between 2009 and 2014.

Kapil Sibal | File

Teachers' associations joined forces with thousands of students, paralysing Delhi University's North Campus and key arterial routes leading to the HRD Ministry. Demonstrators marching towards government offices clashed with Delhi Police, which set up barricades, deployed water cannons and carried out mass detentions of student leaders and faculty members.

The street blockades disrupted public transport for weeks, creating an administrative deadlock that persisted until the policy was dismantled by the subsequent government.

Arjun Singh

Arjun Singh's 2006 directive to implement a 27% reservation quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in elite Central educational institutions, including IITs, IIMs and AIIMS, unleashed one of the most disruptive anti-reservation movements in modern Indian history, the Youth for Equality movement.

(File) Former Union Minister for Human Resource Development Arjun Singh addressing a press conference in New Delhi on August 7, 2004 | PIB

The backlash turned major metropolitan cities into active conflict zones. Medical students, doctors and general-category youth organised massive blockades, paralysing key arterial highways, rail networks and public healthcare systems in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

When protesters attempted to march on Parliament and the HRD Ministry, riot police retaliated with force. Security forces unleashed high-pressure water cannons, tear gas canisters and baton charges. The streets outside major public hospitals witnessed violent clashes, with bloodied medical aspirants battling police forces, resulting in hundreds of hospitalisations, public hunger strikes reaching critical stages and weeks of civic disruption.

Murli Manohar Joshi

During Murli Manohar Joshi's tenure (1998–2004), the ministry's push to rewrite NCERT history textbooks and integrate Vedic mathematics and astrology into university curricula provoked nationwide ideological street battles.

Murli Manohar Joshi | Screenshot from website

Accusing the ministry of the "saffronisation of education", coalition parties, prominent historians and student organisations took to the streets across state capitals. Protests frequently featured public burnings of textbooks and ministerial effigies, which often devolved into violent clashes with right-wing youth groups.

The streets outside universities turned into battlegrounds between rival student unions armed with sticks and stones, attempting to enforce or break strikes. The political intensity was so severe that it triggered parallel street marches and high-stakes legal battles that eventually reached the Supreme Court.