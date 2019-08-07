Three from Mumbai killed in Uttarakhand accident

Mumbai: Three devotees from Mumbai were killed after a landslide hit their bus while they were returning from Badrinath, in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. All 3 were residents of Shivaji Nagar of Wakola in Mumbai.

Rajesh Bhagirath Mishra (39), Sandip Mogare(39) and Rakesh Chhotu Lal Mishra (38) died on the spot after a boulder fell on the bus.

In total, six people have died in the accident. The body of Raju Kumar (20) who hailed from Bijnore district was recovered soon after the mishap. The identity of the other two are yet to be ascertained, said Chamoli district collector Swati Bhadoria.