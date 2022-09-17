Threat to Salman Khan: Bandra cops transfer case to crime branch

Salman Khan with late criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade | Photo: Twitter

The Bandra police transferred the investigation of the case related to threat to actor Salman Khan to Crime Branch. The Bandra cops had recorded statements of Salman and his father script writer Salim Khan after a threat letter allegedly signed by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar was found outside the superstar's residence on public bench at Bandstand promenade.

A team of Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch had visited Chandigarh to question sharpshooter Kapil Pandit arrested by the Punjab police in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.