Threat to Salman Khan: Bandra cops transfer case to crime branch

The Bandra police transferred the investigation of the case related to threat to actor Salman Khan to Crime Branch. The Bandra cops had recorded statements of Salman and his father script writer Salim Khan after a threat letter allegedly signed by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar was found outside the superstar's residence on public bench at Bandstand promenade.
A team of Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch had visited Chandigarh to question sharpshooter Kapil Pandit arrested by the Punjab police in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)