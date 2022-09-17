e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThreat to Salman Khan: Bandra cops transfer case to crime branch

Threat to Salman Khan: Bandra cops transfer case to crime branch

A threat letter allegedly signed by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar was found outside the superstar's residence on public bench at Bandstand promenade.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Salman Khan with late criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade | Photo: Twitter

The Bandra police transferred the investigation of the case related to threat to actor Salman Khan to Crime Branch. The Bandra cops had recorded statements of Salman and his father script writer Salim Khan after a threat letter allegedly signed by Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar was found outside the superstar's residence on public bench at Bandstand promenade.

A team of Anti Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch had visited Chandigarh to question sharpshooter Kapil Pandit arrested by the Punjab police in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Now, students on ‘bol bachchan’ gang radar

Mumbai: Now, students on ‘bol bachchan’ gang radar

Thane: Two drowned in separate incidents

Thane: Two drowned in separate incidents

Mumbai: Cable-stayed Road-Over-Bridge to be ready by August 2023

Mumbai: Cable-stayed Road-Over-Bridge to be ready by August 2023

Maha Dy CM Fadnavis on criticism on $20 billion deal row: 'Gujarat Is No Pakistan'

Maha Dy CM Fadnavis on criticism on $20 billion deal row: 'Gujarat Is No Pakistan'

Mumbai: ‘Old Kemps Corner bridge stable, safe for traffic,’ says official

Mumbai: ‘Old Kemps Corner bridge stable, safe for traffic,’ says official