Thousands Hit Thane Streets For 'Bhaya Mukta Thane' Morcha Against Rising Crime & Political Murders | File Pic

Thane: A massive protest rally titled the "Bhaya Mukta Thane Morcha" (Fear-Free Thane Rally) brought the city to a near-standstill as thousands of citizens, social activists and supporters from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition marched through the streets.

Spurred by a dramatic surge in violent crimes—including high-profile assassinations of political leaders, local activists and on-duty police personnel—the marchers demanded an immediate overhaul of local law enforcement and accountability from ruling state leaders.

Bereaved families lead from the front

Walking at the vanguard of the demonstration were the grieving families of recent victims of violence across Thane, holding framed photographs of their lost loved ones:

Pradeep Purnekar: The local Shiv Sena (UBT) Vibhag Pramukh who was gunned down outside his office in the Manpada area under Kapurbawdi police jurisdiction.

Kisan Bhoir: A 56-year-old Police Sub-Inspector who lost his life while on night patrol along Pokhran Road No. 2 after being brutally attacked by a history-sheeter.

Sandeep Salvi: Local political activist murdered in broad daylight near the industrial precinct of Wagle Estate.

Jameel Shaikh: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ward president who was shot dead by motor-borne assailants in Rabodi.

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Emotional appeals from victims' kin

The rally was marked by tearful testimonies from family members who expressed frustration with delayed justice and crumbling public safety.

"My husband stepped out to serve his community and never returned," said Deepali Purnekar, wife of late Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar. "When political leaders are executed in public view right outside their offices, how can any common citizen in Thane feel secure? We do not want assurances or political hand-waving; we demand strict, swift justice."

The family of slain PSI Kisan Bhoir echoed similar sentiments regarding police safety:

"If a uniformed police officer on night duty is not safe from goons on the streets, what hope does an ordinary family have?" questioned a close relative of PSI Bhoir. "The lawlessness in Thane has crossed all limits."

Reflecting the pain and frustration of the MNS leader's family, Farzana Shaikh, wife of the late Jameel Shaikh, made a poignant statement:

"Years have passed since Jameel was taken from us in broad daylight, yet we are still waiting for complete justice," said Farzana Shaikh. "The masterminds and political conspirators behind his assassination must not be allowed to walk free under political protection. We are marching today so that no other family in Thane has to suffer the agony of losing a loved one to political violence."

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Opposition leaders corner ruling coalition

Prominent political figures across MVA parties and local opposition movements joined the march, using the platform to launch a scathing attack on the state administration and Thane’s local ruling setup.

Addressing the gathering, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rajan Vichare condemned the deterioration of law and order:

"Thane was once known for its vibrant culture and safety, but it is fast turning into a crime hub ruled by political muscle and local gangs," Vichare stated. "When activists, police officers, and local representatives are routinely targeted, it points directly to an administrative failure. The Chief Minister must answer to the people of Thane."

Echoing the outrage, an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson emphasised systemic failure and political complicity:

"When criminals operate with complete impunity, it reveals direct political shielding from those in power," stated an NCP (SP) leader. "The silence of the local administration is deafening, and if gang leaders are not dealt with sternly, this public anger will reach the state assembly."

A senior Congress leader added a sharp criticism regarding citizen safety and administrative neglect:

"The government has completely failed in its primary duty to protect its citizens and enforcement officers," remarked a Congress state representative. "If the street level isn't safe for our police officers, ordinary taxpayers are left entirely at the mercy of organised syndicates."

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Reinforcing the demand for non-partisan accountability, a local MNS representative declared:

"Political violence cannot be normalised as the price of doing public work in Thane," the MNS leader asserted. "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these grieving families until every last conspirator behind these killings is put behind bars."

Protesters demand swift action

The demonstration concluded near the District Collectorate, where a delegation comprising family members and political leaders submitted a formal memorandum to senior police officials and administration representatives. Their key demands include:

Fast-Track Trials: Establishment of dedicated fast-track courts to try all accused in the deaths of Pradeep Purnekar, PSI Kisan Bhoir, Sandeep Salvi and Jameel Shaikh. Independent Probes: Direct oversight by senior Crime Branch officials to uncover any political or financial masterminds behind the targeted killings. Police Patrols & Surveillance: Intensified night patrolling across sensitive pockets in Wagle Estate, Kapurbawdi, Rabodi and Pokhran Road.

District authorities assured the delegation that investigation teams have been deployed to complete pending inquiries and maintain peace across Thane.

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