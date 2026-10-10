West Bengal CM Adhikari Congratulates BJP Candidates On Byelection Victories

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: ‘Lotus’ blooms in both Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies, which went for by-elections on October 6.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday congratulated the candidates and mentioned that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nandigram candidate Hasi Rani Rath’s victory is ‘historic’ as she had broken all records.

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Adhikari hails historic electoral victory

“Hasi Rani’s win by over 1.22 lakh votes is historic. This is more than the margin by which I had won in the 2016 Assembly elections. For the first time, the minorities have also voted, and the people of Rejinagar had also trusted us. We will keep our promise of developing the state,” said Adhikari.

Congress, after emerging second in Nandigram, saw its candidate Milan Pradhan slam the saffron camp, saying that the Congress will show the path in the future.

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Adhikari warns CPI(M) leader

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also warned CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya over his ‘Hindutvawadi miscreants’ comment on social media after his house was attacked early on Thursday morning.

“The attack will certainly be probed, and one person, Bappa Guchait, has already been arrested. Bhattacharya had insulted the Hindu community, and action will be taken against him. Cases have been registered under the Garfa and Kasba police stations. He is being given 24 hours to take down his social media post. No one has given him the right to slander any religion or community,” Adhikari further mentioned.