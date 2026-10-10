West Bengal CM Adhikari Alleges RG Kar Hospital Vandalism Took Place At Mamata Banerjee's Behest | X @ANI & File Pic

Kolkata: Two months after ordering a fresh probe into the RG Kar rape and murder incident, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday once again slammed the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, stating that vandalism at the hospital during ‘Reclaim the Night’ on August 14, 2024, took place at the behest of the then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to sabotage the investigation.

Adhikari alleges conspiracy behind vandalism

“The then local MLA Atin Ghosh was involved in the devastating incident when the miscreants attacked the emergency building. The entire state was busy protesting at different places, demanding justice for the junior medic, when the police made way for them and the local MLA at the behest of the former Chief Minister. It was a conspiracy,” said Adhikari.

Assurance of justice for victim

Assuring that ‘justice’ will be given to the parents of the deceased junior medic, Adhikari, at a convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chant, ‘We will do it’.

“Investigation is going on and nobody will be spared. The cremation was done in a hurried manner just to hide the crime,” Adhikari further mentioned.

Three IPS officers suspended

The West Bengal Chief Minister also stated that his government has already suspended three IPS officers for allegedly mishandling their duties during the initial stage of the investigation.