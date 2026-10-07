CM Suvendu Adhikari Congratulates PM Narendra Modi On 25 Years In Govt, Vows To Win All 42 Bengal Lok Sabha Seats In 2029 | X - SuvenduWB

Kolkata: Before leaving for Gujarat, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of public service from Netaji Indoor Stadium.

“On this landmark milestone, I join the Nation in saluting and congratulating our Honourable Prime Minister. He calls himself to be ‘Pradhan Sevak’. Under his leadership, we will again build Bengal,” said Adhikari.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: BJP leaders and workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service by bursting crackers and distributing sweets outside the State BJP headquarters(Source: BJP yuva Morcha Media cell) https://t.co/kVAQSeUyvU — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2026

Adhikari praises Modi's leadership

Taking to X, Adhikari said, “A Quarter-Century of Unwavering Devotion, Visionary Leadership, and Selfless Service. On this landmark milestone, I join the Nation in saluting and congratulating our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, on completing 25 monumental years of dedicated Public Service at the helm of Governance (2001–2026). From taking oath as the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, in the wake of daunting challenges, to guiding the World’s largest Democracy as the Hon'ble Prime Minister, his journey is a masterclass in resilience, transformative vision, and tireless commitment to the People.

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Twenty five years at the helm, yet the energy, zeal and dedication to serve every Citizen burns as bright as ever. Thank you, Hon'ble PM Modi Ji, for leading by example, inspiring generations and defining what true leadership through Seva looks like. May you be blessed with good health, long life, and continued strength to steer our Motherland to greater heights.”

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Adhikari targets previous governments

Later in his speech in Gujarat, slamming the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress (TMC) governments, West Bengal Chief Minister promised to 'gift' Modi all the Lok Sabha seats in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.