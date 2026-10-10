Mumbai Congress MLA Amin Patel Seeks SIR Hearing Deadline Extension To October 31 As 95,538 Mumbadevi Voters Flagged | IANS

Mumbai: Congress MLA and Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Amin Patel, has urged Chief Electoral Officer Shri S. Chockalingam to extend the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) hearing deadline from October 12 to October 31, 2026, alleging operational breakdowns during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

In his letter, Patel highlighted that voters facing wrongful categorisation are unable to submit Form No. 6 or necessary supporting documents due to inaccessible Election Commission personnel.

BLO unavailability hampers document submission

"BLOs [Booth Level Officers] are not available at designated hearing locations, due to which the voters are unable to submit Form No. 6 and supporting documents," Patel stated. "In several cases, the concerned BLOs are either not answering phone calls or their mobile phones are switched off, making it extremely difficult for voters to contact them."

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Patel warned that without an immediate deadline extension, thousands of legitimate citizens risk arbitrary disenfranchisement. "I request your good office to kindly extend the date to 31 October so that voters are given a fair opportunity to submit the required documents... and participate in the hearing process before any decision is taken regarding their names in the Electoral Roll," he urged.

Over 95,000 Mumbadevi voters flagged

The demand for an extension follows a series of widespread errors uncovered during the revision drive. According to Election Commission figures, 95,538 voters—representing nearly 39% of the electorate in Mumbai's 186 Mumbadevi Assembly Constituency—have been flagged under categories such as "Permanently Shifted," "Death," "Untraceable/Absent," or "Already Enrolled".

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Patel questions voter classification errors

Patel pointed out that these exclusions persisted even though residents had successfully submitted signed SIR forms to field officers. Living individuals were recorded as permanently shifted. "It is difficult to understand how the same voter could subsequently be classified as 'Death', 'Permanently Shifted', or 'Untraceable/Absent'," Patel said, emphasising that data entry errors must be rectified before finalising the rolls.

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