Those who put allegations against us also used these vehicles in their convoy: BJP's Chitra Wagh slams MVA over Nirbhaya Fund vehicles row

After reports alleged that several vehicles procured by the Mumbai Police to be used for fighting crimes against women, were instead being used as escort vehicles for legislators of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, BJP leader Chitra Wagh has slammed MVA allies saying that even the earlier government used these vehicles in their convoy.

Speaking to ANI, Wagh said, "On February 4, 2022, around 220 vehicles were purchased from Nirbhaya Fund but only 121 were given to 94 Police Stations. Other 99 vehicles were given to different departments other than using it for women's safety."

"9 ministers used these vehicles for their convoy, and people who earlier put allegations against us also used these vehicles in their convoy. 17 vehicles were given to Aaditya Thackeray's constituency for traffic purposes," Wagh added.

Nirbhaya Fund vehicles row

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday alleged the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of ignoring the safety of women in the state.

Uddhav camp Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that several vehicles procured by the Mumbai Police under the Nirbhaya Fund, which was meant to be used for fighting crimes against women, are instead being used for legislators of the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena faction, which is part of the ruling coalition in the Maharashtra government.

While addressing a press briefing at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai's Dadar on Sunday Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "In 2013 Nirbhaya rape case happened in Delhi. Learning from the case, we set up the Nirbhaya Security fund and released several vehicles including 22 boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar bikes and 200 Activas, in Mumbai specifically dedicated to the safety of women. Now, this government (CM Shinde-led government) used these Nirbhaya Security vehicles for Minister's security, the one who cheated us." "Sanjay Rathod, former Maharashtra minister, insulted women and now the Maharashtra government are providing him vehicles as escort security, purchased from the fund collected for women's safety," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

"It's shameful for all of us," she added.

The row over vehicles had led to political slugfest in the state. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday demanded immediate withdrawal of vehicles procured under the Nirbhaya Fund and deployed for security of legislators from the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

