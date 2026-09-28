‘This Will Motivate Spitting…’: Installation Of Mumbai Metro's Dedicated Spit Box Draws Mixed Reactions From Netizens |

Mumbai: A dedicated 'spit box' installed at a Mumbai Metro station has sparked a debate on social media, with some users welcoming it as a practical solution to public spitting while others question whether providing such a facility could rather encourage the habit.

A picture of the facility has gone viral on X, showing a touchless bin installed at a Mumbai Metro station with the caption as, “My Mumbai Metro, Now With Dedicated Spitting Zones.”

My Mumbai Metro



Now with dedicated Spitting Zones pic.twitter.com/o8l8sYcbAu — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) September 27, 2026

The unit carries the logos of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro and urges commuters to “Be Responsible.”

It also describes the facility as the “World's First Defined Place To Spit”, while instructions explaining how to use the bin are displayed in Marathi and English.

'Better than spitting on walls'

The initiative has divided social media users. With several welcomed the facility, arguing that providing a designated place could help prevent commuters from spitting on station walls, floors and other public spaces.

“Better than spitting on the walls or floor or in the trash can. I have seen several times folks spitting in trash can in the airport, last exp 4 days ago. Having the morons spit in a dedicated spit bin is a good step in my view,” one user wrote.

Another user welcomed the move, writing, “Such innovation should have happened long before.”

The reactions come amid continuing concerns about cleanliness and hygiene at crowded public transport facilities.

Some users question initiative

However, there are users who strongly objected to the initiative. Several of them, questioned whether installing designated spit boxes could normalise spitting rather than discourage it.

“I was under the impression that carrying/consuming ghutka on the metro is prohibited. But was shocked to see a spit bin at Gundavali stn! Wouldn't this further encourage ghutka consumption in the commute?” one user wrote.

Another user tagged MMRDA and questioned the initiative in the context of the Swachh Bharat campaign, writing, “Unbelievable! I would've expected that under the Swachh Bharat mission you would ban spitting and here you are providing a convenience to the disgusting people who spit everywhere & destroy their health & the hygiene of our public places."

“This will motivate spitting… Such a stupid idea. And they r branding it as “World’s first,” another user commented.

Debate over tackling public spitting

The contrasting reactions have sparked a broader discussion over whether designated facilities are an effective way to tackle public spitting or whether stricter enforcement and behavioural changes are needed instead to curb on spitting habits across the city.

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