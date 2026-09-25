WATCH: Cat Takes A Nap Inside Mumbai Metro Ticket Box; Viral Video Melts Internet

Cat Takes A Nap Inside Mumbai Metro Ticket Box; Viral Video Melts Internet |

Mumbai Metro commuters are used to seeing packed trains, long queues and the occasional unusual sight, but a cat casually sleeping inside a transparent ticket disposal box has left the internet amused.

In a now-viral video shared by Instagram user Shreya Shaji, a cat can be seen curled up comfortably inside a transparent ticket disposal box at a Mumbai Metro station. With the feline peacefully snoozing inside the box, the unusual sight instantly caught the attention of commuters and social media users.

The transparent box made the adorable moment even more amusing, giving viewers a clear look at the cat enjoying what appeared to be its own little enclosed sleeping space.

'Kisine Ticket Samajh Ke Billi Ko Fek Diya'

Adding to the humour, Shreya captioned the video, “Kisine ticket samajh ke billi ko fek diya,” jokingly suggesting that someone may have mistaken the cat for a discarded metro ticket and thrown it into the box.

The clip has quickly gained traction on Instagram, garnering around 538,000 views and 28,000 likes. The unexpected sight of the cat comfortably tucked inside the box has also prompted a wave of hilarious reactions from animal lovers and metro users.

Netizens Call Cat Mumbai Metro's New Employee

Social media users appeared delighted by the feline's unexpected metro-station appearance, with several comparing it to the “Chief Feline Officer” of Gundavali Metro Station.

The comparison refers to the popular presence of cats around Mumbai's metro stations, which have previously become familiar sights among regular commuters.

While some users simply found the cat's sleeping position adorable, others joined in with jokes about the feline seemingly finding the perfect spot for an undisturbed nap.

The viral clip has once again highlighted Mumbai's ability to turn even the most ordinary commute into an unexpectedly wholesome moment. For now, the cat appears completely unbothered by the attention, happily enjoying its unusual little “ticket box” bed.