'This Was Just A Trailer': Thackerays Hail NEET Protesters, Confirms Sunday's Mumbai March Despite Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation - VIDEO

'This Was Just A Trailer': Thackerays Hail NEET Protesters, Confirms Sunday's Mumbai March Despite Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation |

A joint press conference was held on Saturday following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Addressing the media, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray lauded student leader Abhijit Dipke and the students for their courage and determination in leading the NEET protest movement.

Thackerays back student movement

Speaking at the press conference, Uddhav said, “The country has been going through a difficult phase, and for the past several days, people across the nation have been distressed and anxious. I pay tribute to Abhijit Dipke, the youth, and the parents who stood fearlessly with the protesting students.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Dharmendra Pradhan resigning as Union Education Minister, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "..The country has been facing distress, and for the past few days, the entire nation has been troubled and uneasy. Abhijit Dipke paid tribute to the… pic.twitter.com/GR5yqjThDR — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Uddhav was joined by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, his son Aaditya Thackeray, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. During the conference, he alleged that “the public has been under continuous pressure for the past 12 years.”

The press conference comes ahead of Sunday's joint protest march announced by the Thackeray cousins in support of the NEET protesters. Although Pradhan has resigned, both parties confirmed that the march will go ahead as planned.

March to proceed as planned

Further addressing the media, Uddhav asserted that holding power does not give anyone the right to act without accountability. “We've already witnessed what united youth can achieve. This was just a trailer,” he said, highlighting the impact of the nationwide student movement.

When asked whether the march would still be held despite Pradhan's resignation, Uddhav responded unequivocally that it would proceed. “This march is for the success of the students. For years, people have been expressing their anger and emotions against the government, and now they have finally got the chance to express it,” he said.

Raj calls it major victory

Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray described Pradhan's resignation as a “major victory” for the student movement. He confirmed that the march from Shivaji Park in Dadar to Siddhivinayak Temple would take place on Sunday as scheduled.

Raj also assured continued support to Dipke despite Pradhan's resignation. “We had already anticipated that the anger of the youth would eventually shift from Pradhan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whatever Abhijit Dipke's next course of action may be, both MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) will stand firmly behind him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray, speaking to the media has also confirmed about the Sunday protest saying, " There's a celebration tomorrow. Tomorrow, on July 26th, at 10 a.m., everyone will gather at Shivaji Park to celebrate... Everyone demanded that Dharmendra Pradhan resign....There will be a celebration because we have won, but our next question is why the lathicharge?"

#WATCH | Mumbai | On the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, "There's a celebration tomorrow. Tomorrow, on July 26th, at 10 a.m., everyone will gather at Shivaji Park to celebrate... Everyone demanded that… pic.twitter.com/bNczk656Jz — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026