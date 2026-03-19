'This Isn't Art, It's Agenda': Rais Shaikh, Waris Pathan Criticises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Mumbai: The release of the film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has triggered fresh controversy, with religious leaders raising concerns over its content. Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh criticised and raised concerns over the saying that cinema should entertain, not become a tool for propaganda.

Taking to his official handle on X (Formerly Twitter), Shaikh claimed that films like Dhurandhar blur the line between storytelling and political messaging, calling the film an agenda, not an art. "Films like #Dhurandhar blur the line between storytelling and political messaging, repeatedly glorifying one government. This isn’t art, it’s agenda," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also stated that although he has not watched the film, movies should ideally provide knowledge and entertainment. He alleged that some filmmakers create such content for monetary gain while spreading negativity against a specific community, especially Muslims. While speaking to news agency ANI, Pathan alleged, "But there are a few people in our country who make such propaganda films to earn some money. They show only hatred against one particular community, against Muslims...Such films are made to vitiate the atmosphere..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' made a strong start at the box office. The film held preview shows on March 18 ahead of its official release on March 19 and reportedly earned Rs 75 crore worldwide on its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

However, the film was marred by cancellations and delays across preview shows in India, leading to refunds and potentially affecting its box office figures. Not just this, Director Aditya Dhar also issued an apology to the audiences after last-minute cancellations and delays. Meanwhile, on its official release date, March 19, the film is running strong with packed houses across the country.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is a spy action thriller that stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar 2 offers a glimpse into Ranveer's character, undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. It also depicts his ascension to the role of the new Sher-e-Baloch and his ascendancy as the undisputed king of Lyari, as the actor unleashes his full intensity after eliminating Akshaye Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, in the first part.