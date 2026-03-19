Dhurandhar 2 Ending Explained: Does Hamza Survive & Who Is Bade Sahab? Here's What Happens In The Final Scene

Dhurandhar 2 Ending Explained |

**Spoiler Alert**

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has created significant buzz on social media. With its nationwide release on March 19, 2026, cinemas are already running houseful shows. One question that continues to linger in everyone’s mind is whether Hamza, aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, dies in the end. There is also considerable curiosity around the identity of Bade Sahab. Let’s take a closer look at the ending explained and other key details of the film.

Dhurandhar 2 Ending Explained

Did Hamza Die in the End?

Dhurandhar 2 ending explained |

Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh, is subjected to intense torture following the final face-off with Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). During this confrontation, it is revealed that Hamza is actually an Indian spy. Just when it seems like he might succumb to the torture, Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan) arrives as his savior. As per HT’s report, Sanyal exerts pressure on a Pakistani Army official and ultimately rescues Hamza.

Did Jaskirat aka Hamza Safely Return to India?

Jaskirat in dhurandhar 2 |

Thankfully, Jaskirat does manage to return to India. However, the way he does so forms a major twist in the story. Towards the end of Dhurandhar 2, it is revealed that politician Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) is actually an undercover Indian agent who has been operating across the border for the past five years. He plays a crucial role in helping Jaskirat return home safely.

Dhurandhar 2 Has an Open Ending

The ending of Dhurandhar 2 leaves fans with several unanswered questions. The film concludes with Jaskirat returning to his hometown, but it does not reveal whether he reconnects with his family or resumes his life as a spy. This open-ended conclusion keeps the audience guessing about his future.

Dhurandhar 2: Who Is Bade Sahab?

There was considerable speculation about the identity of Bade Sahab, with many expecting a cameo by a major superstar. However, the role is actually played by Danish Iqbal, a well-known name in the theatre world. A graduate of the National School of Drama, he is known for his performances in Maharani 2, Aakhri Sach, and Sankalp.