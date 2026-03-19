Dhurandhar 2 SPOILER: Yami Gautam's Cameo As Nurse Shazia Bano In Ranveer Singh's Film Goes Viral Despite Spoiler Warning

Yami Gautam Cameo In Dhurandhar 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has earned Rs 75 crore gross worldwide from its paid preview shows held on March 18, marking the highest paid preview collection for any Indian film in history. With positive reviews pouring in from the early shows, trade experts expect the film to surpass the Rs 100-crore mark on its opening day in theatres.

Yami Gautam Cameo Confirmed In Dhurandhar 2

Meanwhile, despite director Aditya Dhar urging audiences not to share spoilers on social media, several excited viewers who watched the film during the paid previews have posted major clips online, nearly spoiling key moments for those yet to watch it.

Spoiler Alert!

While there were earlier reports that Yami Gautam would have a special appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, viral clips on social media have now confirmed that she is indeed a part of the film. In the videos, Yami, dressed in a white nurse's outfit, a spy for India in Pakistan, is seen playing Shazia Bano, where she kills a Pakistani terrorist by injecting him. The terrorist had earlier killed one of Hamza Ali Mazari's (Ranveer Singh) key targets who was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Check it out:

With just one dialogue, Yami's character is seen killing the patient before looking at Ranveer Singh, who is standing at the door. She then nods at him and walks away, making for a brief but impactful cameo.

Earlier, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was set for a major box-office debut with Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. However, the makers later announced that the film will now arrive in cinemas on June 4 instead of March 19.