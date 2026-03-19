Dhurandhar 2 Celeb Review: Allu Arjun, Ananya Panday Praise Aditya Dhar; Madhur Bhandarkar Says Ranveer Singh Deserves National Award

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), one of the most anticipated films of 2026, hit theatres on Thursday, March 19, after paid previews on March 18. The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences, who have praised director Aditya Dhar's execution and Ranveer Singh's intense and fierce avatar.

Despite its lengthy runtime of 229 minutes and six seconds (3 hours, 49 minutes, and 6 seconds), viewers stated that the film keeps them fully engaged. Not just netizens, several celebrities have also taken to social media to shower praise on Dhurandhar 2.

Celebs Review Dhurandhar 2

Allu Arjun

"Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance . So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire. @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag! Jai Hind."

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Vijay Deverakonda

"Tomorrow onwards - something big is going to happen in Indian cinema and culture. 4 words. Bharat Maata ki JAI! Immense love and respect to the entire cast and crew. @AdityaDharFilms is a mad genius. @RanveerOfficial is all in explosive. @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun Sara and Jameel uncle were all superbbb. @shashwatology score was fire. #DhurandharTheRevenge."

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Preity Zinta

"Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho” Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same.

Preity said that Dhar turned her into a fangirl, which she is loving, and thanked him for an “incredibly immersive experience.” She added that his skill, talent, and most of all his heart are in the right place.

Praising Ranveer Singh, she wrote that he has her heart, calling his performance 'stunning.' She added, "What range, what depth, what sincerity," and said she still needs time to process everything before she can fully articulate her thoughts.

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Madhur Bhandarkar

"Last night I saw the epic 3 hrs 49 minute ride that is Dhurandhar 2, and my head is still spinning. This is the blueprint for how to conquer a high-stakes sequel. Filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms vision is electrify in every frame, the pace is non-stop, and you can’t catch your breath for a second. The whole cast nails it."

Madhur Bhandarkar stated that Ranveer is in a league of his own and that he was at a loss for words over his flawless performance. He added that Ranveer doesn’t just act but becomes the character with ferocious conviction, and that he deserves a National Award hands down.

He further said that both Dhurandhar films in the spy universe have set legendary benchmarks for Indian cinema and will be studied for generations across the globe. Calling it a monumental masterpiece, he also gave a big shout-out to the entire team for their triumph.

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Ananya Panday

"Blown away!!!! Beast!!!! @ranveersingh."

Kartik Aaryan

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge is top notch. Aditya Dhar has created an unforgettable cinema experience and Ranveer Singh delivers a storm. A must watch."

Shanaya Kapoor

"Mind blown."