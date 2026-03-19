Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns ₹75 Cr Worldwide Despite Cancelled Shows, Beats Part 1 Opening Day

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) officially hit theatres on Friday, March 19, with paid previews held a day earlier (March 18). However, several shows across multiple cities were cancelled or delayed due to 'unforeseen technical difficulties,' causing chaos. Despite this, the film has taken a bumper opening even with just paid previews.

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is currently running across 21,220 shows, has collected a total gross of Rs 52.71 crore in India and a total net of Rs 48.30 crore so far. Worldwide, the film has minted Rs 75 crore, with final collections yet to be reported.

The Telugu version earned Rs 1.25 crore, while the Tamil version collected Rs 0.75 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final installment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.