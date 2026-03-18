YouTuber Technical Guruji Gaurav Chaudhary Flies From Dubai To Delhi To Watch Dhurandhar 2 Amid Iran Attack

Director Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated film Dhurandar: The Revenge is set to hit the big screens on Thursday, March 19. However, paid previews are being held on the evening of March 18. After the huge success of the first installment of the franchise, fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel.

YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Tech Guruji on the internet, shared a video on X documenting his morning routine and journey from Dubai to Delhi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharing the clip, Gaurav wrote, “What happens when you decide to take a flight from Dubai to Delhi just to watch a movie?”

The video shows his early morning workout at the gym, after which he packs his belongings and heads to the airport. He boards an Emirates flight to Delhi, apparently in business class, and lands around 3 PM.

He reaches PVR Director’s Cut at Ambience Mall just 11 minutes before the 5 PM show.

Read Also R Madhavan Says Dubai Fans Schedule Meetings Around Dhurandhar 2 Release To Fly To India Amid Gulf...

According to the video, he plans to return to Dubai on March 21 after completing some work in Bengaluru.

“Life feels better when you stop overthinking and just start enjoying the moment,” the caption reads.

This comes as the UAE continues to face Iranian airstrikes. Reports indicate that Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and drones at the country since late February, causing casualties and damage, though most projectiles have been intercepted by air-defence systems.