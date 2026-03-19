Fact Check: Dhurandhar 3 To Release On June 14? Fans Speculate After Viral Post Credit Scene From Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar Film

Dhurandhar 3 release date |

Dhurandhar 2 is making waves on the internet, and there is already a lot of buzz about whether there will be a Dhurandhar 3. Ever since director Aditya Dhar asked fans to stay for the post-credit scene, audiences have been wondering if he is about to announce another sequel. A Reddit user shared a post claiming that the post-credit scene read “Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter”, allegedly revealing when the next film will hit theaters.

Dhurandhar 3 |

Will There Be Dhurandhar 3?

A picture uploaded on a Reddit thread is going viral, reportedly showing a scene from the theater and allegedly from the post-credit of Dhurandhar 2. In the image circulating on social media, Dhurandhar 3 is said to be releasing on June 14, 2026. But are these claims even true?

However, the announcement turns out to be fake, as there are a lot of such images circulating on social media, with some even claiming that the alleged sequel will release on June 4, 2026. So, let us not indulge ourselves in such fake news.

Has Makers Officially Announced Dhurandhar 3?

So far, there has been no official confirmation about the making of Dhurandhar 3. However, after watching Dhurandhar 2, many fans speculate that another sequel could be on the horizon. With its open ending, the film has left several storylines unresolved, creating high expectations for a continuation. The Punjab setting at the conclusion of Dhurandhar 2 hints at an unspoken narrative that may unfold in the next installment. It is possible that the filmmakers are waiting to gauge the film’s box office performance before deciding on the future of the franchise.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk's report, Dhurandhar 2 grossed Rs. 43 crore on March 18, 2026. On day 1 of its release, the movie has earned Rs. 71.08 crore (as of 7 pm). This makes the total box office collection stands at Rs. 114.08 crore.