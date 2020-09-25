This is why Ajit Pawar deleted his tweet paying tribute to RSS thinker Deendayal Upadhyay

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday paid tributes to the Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"Tributes to the founder of Jana Sangh and senior leader late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary," wrote Pawar.

Several Twitterati were puzzled due to the tweet and pointed out at it. However, the tweet was deleted later.

Now, after the controversy over the tweet, Pawar has responded as to why he deleted the tweet.