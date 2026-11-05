'This Is Not A National Issue': CM Fadnavis Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Remarks For Commenting On Row About Gokul Dairy Board

CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday questioned why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for intervening in the controversy surrounding Gokul Dairy, questioning why the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was commenting on a cooperative election involving around 4,500 voters.

Fadnavis also defended the state government's decision to amend the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, maintaining that the move was necessary to address repeated failures to meet the quorum required for electing the dairy union's chairman.

His remarks came after Gandhi accused the Mahayuti government of attempting to undermine the electoral mandate of milk producers.

'Rahul Gandhi Sitting In Delhi And Tweeting About Gokul': Fadnavis

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis questioned Gandhi's involvement in the dispute over the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul Dairy. “What a situation Rahul Gandhi has come to! There are merely 4,500 voters in Gokul, and for that, Rahul Gandhi has to sit in Delhi and tweet,” Fadnavis said.

“Nobody had secured a majority in Gokul. One side had won 13 seats and the other 12 seats. Therefore, the quorum required for the meeting was not being met,” he further added maintaining that the issue was not of national level.

'Decision Taken After Advocate General's Opinion': CM

Defending the government's decision, Fadnavis said the meeting to elect Gokul Dairy's chairman had been cancelled twice because of insufficient quorum. “If the meeting had been cancelled for the third time due to a lack of quorum, the election itself would have been cancelled. That is why the government took the decision,” Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister added that the government had obtained the Advocate General's opinion before proceeding with the amendment.

“Some people say this decision will not stand in court, while others say it will. The decision was taken only after obtaining the opinion of the Advocate General,” he said.

'Government Undermining Farmers' Mandate'

The controversy intensified after Rahul Gandhi criticised the Maharashtra government's decision concerning the management of cooperative institutions.

Gandhi accused the government of “attempting to subvert the democratic mandate of milk producers”.

His remarks followed the state Cabinet's approval of an amendment to the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, allowing government-nominated directors to be appointed to the managing committees of cooperative institutions with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Satej Patil Announces November 9 Protest In Kolhapur

The government's decision has triggered opposition from Congress leader Satej Patil, whose panel won 13 of the 25 seats in the recent Gokul Dairy board elections.

Patil has announced a protest march under the banner of 'Kolhapur Sangharsh Morcha' on November 9, to oppose the state government decision.

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