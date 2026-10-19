‘Should We Take Oaths To Elect Your Children?’ Note Found In Gokul Dairy Ballot Box Sparks Row In Kolhapur | Representational image (file)

Kolhapur: A handwritten note found inside a ballot box during the counting of votes for the Gokul Dairy elections in Kolhapur has sparked a controversy over the alleged practice of making voters take religious oaths to support particular candidates. The note questioned political leaders over the pressure allegedly placed on voters, known as resolution holders, during the election campaign.

"Should we take oaths just to get your children and family members elected?" the voter asked in the note. The message has drawn attention as the election to the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, popularly known as Gokul Dairy, witnessed a fierce contest between the Mahayuti-backed panel and the rival front led by Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Satej Patil.

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Oath-taking controversy resurfaces during counting

The controversy began during the election campaign when allegations surfaced that resolution holders (tharavdharaks) were being asked to swear in the name of God that they would vote for candidates from a particular panel.

Resolution holders are representatives of eligible primary milk cooperative societies who vote to elect the dairy union's board of directors. According to reports, some Mahayuti leaders allegedly asked voters to take religious oaths to prevent cross-voting.

Former MLA and Mahayuti leader KP Patil had also reportedly warned that those who broke an oath taken in the name of deity Balumama could suffer a stroke. His remarks drew criticism from Satej Patil, who urged election authorities to take notice.

Against this backdrop, the note discovered during counting has brought the issue back into focus. The message reflects resentment over the alleged pressure on voters to support candidates backed by influential political families.

However, the identity of the person who wrote the note remains unknown. It is also unclear whether the voter was personally made to take an oath or was expressing opposition to the practice.

Mahayuti, Satej Patil panels in fierce contest

The Gokul Dairy election has become a major political battle in Kolhapur, with two rival panels competing for control of the cooperative.

The Mahayuti-backed Chhatrapati Shahu Shetkari Vikas Aghadi, supported by leaders including Minister Hasan Mushrif, is contesting against the Rajarshi Shahu Shetkari Samvichari Aghadi led by MLC Satej Patil.

Both sides made efforts to secure the support of resolution holders during the campaign.

Gokul Dairy is one of the major cooperative institutions in western Maharashtra, with an annual turnover of around Rs4,000 crore. Control of its board carries considerable political and economic importance in Kolhapur district.

The election also witnessed exceptionally high voter participation. Of the 5,418 eligible voters, 5,416 cast their votes on Oct 18, recording a turnout of approximately 99.96%. Voting took place across 35 booths.

The note found during counting has now shifted attention from the political contest to concerns about voters' freedom to choose their preferred candidates.

While the message has triggered discussion over the alleged oath-taking practice, it does not independently establish that voters were forced to support any particular panel. An official response from the election authorities regarding the note was not immediately available.