This Covid-yoddha is all of one-month-old

Mumbai: Good things come in small packages and in this case, the bearer of positive tidings is a one-month-old baby, who successfully beat coronavirus at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (Sion) Hospital. He was given a cheerful send-off by the doctors and healthcare workers at the hospitals on Tuesday.

According to the hospital, the infant was brought in as he was suffering from convulsions and was admitted to the hospital on May 19, after he developed fever and cough. Doctors immediately took a swab sample and sent it for corona testing and the sample was found positive. “We immediately started treatment and administered proper medication. The baby was being monitored daily and he responded well to the treatment,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, dean, Sion Hospital.

In just five days, the condition of the infant improved. “We once again tested him for corona on May 26 and this time, the test was negative, so we discharged him,” Dr Bharmal said.

Since the pandemic reached Mumbai, more than 400 babies have been born to infected mothers. BYL Nair and Sion hospitals have delivered more than150 healthy uninfected babies from Covid mothers. “We are keeping close tabs on pregnant women who are Covid-positive to ensure that their babies are not infected. We have also set up a separate ward for newborns, who are immediately moved there after delivery,” said Dr Bharmal.