'They Still Don't Know How Famous Their Son Has Become': Minister Sanjay Shirsat After Meeting Abhijeet Dipke's Parents' At Their Home In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat |

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat on Sunday visited the residence of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to meet his parents.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat visited the residence of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to meet his parents. pic.twitter.com/xmNxwTGC2V — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

The visit came a day after Dipke and several protesters secured a major breakthrough in their NEET paper leak agitation at Jantar Mantar, after the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday.

Pradhan, who held the Education portfolio, submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Within hours of his resignation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi was given the additional charge of the Education Ministry. Joshi continues to hold his existing portfolios as Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy.

Shirsat meets Dipke's family

Speaking to the media after visiting Dipke's residence, Shirsat said he shares a long-standing relationship with Dipke's parents. "I came to Abhijeet Dipke's house today because their protest ended yesterday," he said.

#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat says, "I came to Abhijeet Dipke's house today because their protest ended yesterday. I've old relationship with his parents... But I didn't come here during the moment of politics because… https://t.co/3rKs4hKOXq pic.twitter.com/bC8Kq5L3qI — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2026

Referring to Dipke's victory at Jantar Mantar, Shirsat said he deliberately chose not to visit during the protest or amid the political developments, as it could have been misinterpreted. He further said Dipke's parents dont know how far their son has earned recognition and name across the country.

"The conversation I had with them is such that even today they don't believe their son's name has become so famous or that he has reached such heights. The Central government also supported him. They accepted all his demands," he added.

Dipke's role in protest

Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old former political communication strategist, is the mastermind behind the nationwide protest over the alleged NEET paper leak. Dipke, the founder of the satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), transformed the party into a nationwide movement that mounted pressure on then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over alleged lapses and irregularities in the education system.

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