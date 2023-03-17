'They know that this govt is unconstitutional & they will ultimately fall': Aaditya Thackeray takes a dig at Shinde administration |

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday took a dig at the Shinde-led state government stating that the current government is unconstitutional and they will ultimately fall.

While addressing the media, Thackeray said, "We have asked the Chief Minister questions in the state assembly but instead, Deputy Chief Minister stands up to answer. If they don't answer back we will opt for legal proceedings. They know that this govt is unconstitutional & they will ultimately fall."

Thackeray alleged that the state government is running lot of scams in BMC

He also alleged that the government has been running a number of scams including a scheme of Rs 263 crores, while the BMC on the other hand is run by the Chief Minister. Thackeray vowed to bring their scams in front of the people of Maharashtra.

"This is a government of builders & contractors and not of people. There is a scheme of Rs 263 crores and the CPD department has floated a tender against it. BMC is being run by CMO. This government has been running many scams & these scams should come in front of people," said Thackeray.

The government lacks courage to hold elections: Thackeray

Thackeray further alleged that him and his party has brought forward many scams in recent months, while the government still has no answers to their questions. He further stated that the government lacks the courage to hold elections in the city.

While alleging about the government's scams in BMC, Thackeray said, "In 3-6 months we brought out various scams of BMC, it has no mayor & corporator & it is running on its own. We are bringing out another scam of the government. Here is no answer to the questions we have asked, they do not have the courage to hold elections."