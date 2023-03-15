Maharashtra: To garner mass support, MVA plans seven rallies

PTI File Photo

Gearing up for the upcoming local body elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders have decided to address the rallies across Maharashtra between April 2 and June 11. There will be seven rallies in these months and all senior MVA leaders will share the stage. This is an effort to strengthen local leadership of MVA parties, including NCP, Uddhav Sena and Congress, on the state-level.

Addressing the rally of MVA's district-level senior workers on Wednesday, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the Shinde-Fadnavis government. “They (the government) brought a panchamrut budget. Most of the time, people do not get panchamrut to even drink. They just take it in hand and touch it to their head. This budget is akin to that. People won't get anything out of it,” he taunted.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that if the MVA workers join hands then people of Maharashtra will support them enthusiastically. “We have seen in recent elections; be it council or assembly bypolls that people want to kick out the Shinde-Fadnavis government. It is just that we need to plan well and convince them that we all are together,” said Pawar.

State Congress chief Nana Patole said that the BJP's power has already started to erode. “Kasaba-Peth bypoll result is an indication that people will no longer support the BJP. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as state elections, people will not vote for the BJP.”

The MVA has planned to hold rallies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nashik and Amravati districts. After these rallies, it will hold meetings on district-level.