Ahead of civic polls, MVA to hold joint rally in Pune

PTI

Ahead of the upcoming local bodies elections, Maharashtra's Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) plans to hold a rally in Pune on May 14, party leaders said here on Monday.

Top leaders of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Shiv Sena-UBT will unitedly reach out to the masses to speak on burning issues like inflation, joblessness, woes of farmers, how Eknath Shinde connived with Bharatiya Janata Party to topple the MVA regime in June 2022, and others.

The move comes after hectic deliberations among the top brass of the MVA which notched a major success in the recently-held Kasba Peth by-elections in Pune where it jointly trounced the BJP in its 3-decades old bastion.

The timetable of rallies:

On April 2 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On April 16 in Nagpur

On May 1, a major public rally is planned in Mumbai coinciding with the Maharashtra Day festivities.

On May 14 in Pune

On May 28 in Kolhapur

On June 3 in Nashik

In 2017, the BJP which was in its third term of power in the PMC won 98 seats out of 162 in the last civic election. While in PCMC, the saffron party had won 77 seats out of 128 seats.