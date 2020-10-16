There are only 2 Guvs in India, one in Maharashtra and another in West Bengal: Sanjay Raut

Raut's comments came following Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the opening of temples in the state.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also been active on social media, pointing out his issues with the state government's handling of affairs, the latest being police's manhandling of a Sikh man in a recent BJP march.

Recently, an editorial in Saamana, the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, had said Koshyari should be recalled if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wish to preserve the "prestige" of Raj Bhavan.

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were on Tuesday locked in a bitter war of words after the former pushed for reopening of places of worship in the state closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the Shiv Sena chief whether he has suddenly turned secular.

Thackeray responded to Koshyari's letter saying he will consider the request but asserted he does not need the governor's certificate for "my Hindutva" even as BJP workers held protests outside temples in various cities in the state demanding reopening of places of worship.