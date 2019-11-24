'There are many MLAs in the market': BJP's Naryana Rane openly alludes to horse-trading

Narayan Rane has openly alluded to horse-trading by the BJP. "Its not a problem if 1-2 MLAs leave, there are many of them in the market," Rane told BBC Marathi when asked about NCP MLAs leaving Ajit Pawar and going back to Sharad Pawar.
"Not just Ajit Pawar, but Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs are also in our contact," he said without any refrain. Rane said that Devendra Fadnavis will win the floor test comfortably with more than 165 MLAs by his side.
Speaking about Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Rane said that both of them are experienced leaders and will work in tandem for the betterment of the state. He added that BJP along with Ajit Pawar will provide a stable government to the state.
When asked that for how long was the NCP leader Ajit Pawar in BJP's touch, Rane said, "It wouldn't be right of me to divulge this information."
Narayan Rane also bashed Shiv Sena and Sanjay Raut. He said that how can one form the government with only 56 seats when you need a total of 145.
Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively on Saturday, an unexpected development a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.
Hearing Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP's plea, the Supreme Court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to produce two letters- the first one of Governor inviting BJP to form govt, and the second is the letter of support placed by Fadnavis at 10:30 am on Monday, 25 November.
