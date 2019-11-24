'There are many MLAs in the market': BJP's Naryana Rane openly alludes to horse-trading

Narayan Rane has openly alluded to horse-trading by the BJP. "Its not a problem if 1-2 MLAs leave, there are many of them in the market," Rane told BBC Marathi when asked about NCP MLAs leaving Ajit Pawar and going back to Sharad Pawar.

"Not just Ajit Pawar, but Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs are also in our contact," he said without any refrain. Rane said that Devendra Fadnavis will win the floor test comfortably with more than 165 MLAs by his side.

Speaking about Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Rane said that both of them are experienced leaders and will work in tandem for the betterment of the state. He added that BJP along with Ajit Pawar will provide a stable government to the state.