The virus affects BRIMSTOWAD work of Dahisar River

The BRIMSTOWAD works related to the Dahisar River, which mainly includes increasing the storm water drains capacity, has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant municipal commissioner of R North ward.

However, she asserted that significant work has already been completed, as the project is going on from 2008. The ward commissioner further stated, "Project affected people have been given alternative accommodation; however, amidst the pandemic, the demolition of these houses obstructing the project has not been undertaken. Once everything is settled, the work will resume."

Dahisar River flows from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park till it connects to the Manori Creek. In monsoon, when it rains heavily, the river flow turns out to be rough. The videos of the river flowing dangerously were doing rounds on social media.

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, whose wife is a corporator of the ward, commented that whatever work completed under the BRIMSTOWAD project pertaining to the Dahisar River has saved the area from severe flooding. "The construction of retaining walls has been completed. The walls abutting the river stops the water from flowing on the road. The project also includes the construction of service roads to prevent nullah water entering into the river."