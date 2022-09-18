Thane: Two shanties collapse in Lokamaya Nagar Pada, no casualties reported

Photo: File

On Sunday, at around 2 pm, two shanries collapsed in Thane's Lokamaya Nagar Pada area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room that the walls of one of the rooms collapsed and the house next to it. Also, three houses adjacent to it were in precarious condition."

Upon receiving the inputs, the disaster management cell team, along with the local firemen, reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

"The disaster management cell team and the local firemen reached the spot along with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) with two pick-up vehicles and soon took out all the people stuck inside. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from the spot," Sawant added.

