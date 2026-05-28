Thane’s Rural Healthcare Gets Major Boost As 18 Health Centres Earn NQAS Quality Certifications | File Pic

Thane: In a major boost to rural healthcare infrastructure, the Thane District Health Department has secured prestigious national and state-level quality certifications for multiple primary healthcare facilities under the central government’s National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) program.

​The initiative, aimed at delivering safe, transparent, and patient-centric care, has resulted in national NQAS accreditation for four Primary Health Centers (PHCs)—Vajreshwari, Kharbao, Dhasai, and Shenva—and four Sub-Centers: Bapgaon, Khambla, Bhinar, and Katai.

​Additionally, ten more regional Sub-Centers—including Vadunavghar, Usgaon, Eklahare, and Kanhor—secured state-level NQAS quality certifications, significantly strengthening the district's healthcare footprint.

​The rigid NQAS assessment evaluates facilities on critical operational parameters, including hygiene, patient safety, availability of essential medicines, trained personnel, efficient record management, and advanced biomedical waste disposal. To quality for the final national certification, facilities must clear an initial district screening with a score above 70% before being recommended for state and national evaluations.

​The District Health Department has set an ambitious target to upgrade and secure NQAS accreditation for all remaining public healthcare institutions across Thane within the 2026 fiscal year. Continuous training programs and internal quality audits are already underway to bring all facilities up to national standards.

​Ranjit Yadav, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad Thane, emphasized that high-quality healthcare is a fundamental right. "The national and state certifications achieved by our primary health centers reflect the dedicated, continuous efforts of our medical personnel," Yadav stated. "The Thane District Administration remains fully committed to ensuring safe, reliable, and premium medical services for our rural populations. We will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring more institutions under this quality umbrella."

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