Thane Shocker: Drunk Youth Holds Car Accelerator For 30 Minutes In Mira Road; Residents Help Prevent Mishap

Mumbai: Chaos unfolded in Indralok Phase 3 in Mira Road after a drunk youth allegedly kept a car accelerator pressed for nearly 30 minutes before being removed from the vehicle with the help of residents and local authorities, while bystanders recorded the incident on their phones. The disturbance, which occurred late at night, alerted nearby residents and quickly drew a crowd.

A viral video circulating on Instagram shows the driver and another male passenger unconscious inside the vehicle, with the driver appearing heavily intoxicated. Residents reportedly made repeated attempts to communicate with the occupants and persuade them to step out after the continuous revving of the engine caused alarm in the area.

Concerned that the vehicle could suddenly move and cause an accident, residents gathered around the car in an effort to control the situation and assist the occupants. The commotion soon prompted authorities to intervene.

Police personnel reportedly attempted to communicate with both men inside the vehicle. However, when repeated efforts failed, authorities were forced to break the car window, pull the occupants out, and switch off the engine, finally bringing the situation under control.

No injuries or property damage have been reported in connection with the incident so far. The current condition of the driver remains unclear.

Authorities have not issued an official statement on the matter or confirmed whether they have registered a formal police case.

The incident has reignited public concern over instances of drunk driving and reckless behaviour on city roads. Similar cases from Mumbai and surrounding areas have gone viral in recent months, prompting debate over road safety and enforcement measures.

Citizens have increasingly urged authorities to impose stricter action against those driving under the influence of alcohol, especially in residential areas during late-night hours, when poor visibility and inadequate street lighting can increase the risk of accidents.

Social media users were quick to condemn the incident, with many calling for stricter road safety enforcement and greater public vigilance across the city.

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