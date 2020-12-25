Thane's Light Metro Transit to connect internal routes of city with 22 stations

The proposal for a Light Metro Transit (LRT), which was recently sanctioned at the general body meeting of Thane Municipal Corporation, consists of a total 22 stations, of which two stations will be constructed underground.

"The proposal was put forth early this year, where after it was sanctioned on Wednesday by replacing the internal Metro project in Thane. The LRT project designed in a circular form connects Thane railway stations and other new proposed stations connecting railway line. The tender process will be floated after monsoon this year," said TMC official.

According to the TMC official from the city engineering department, the internal Metro was planned with aim to connect the main Metro line passing from the highway.

"The idea of internal metro was proposed so that the citizens can easily approach the main metro line. Accordingly, the detail report of this project was submitted to the state and central government, following the approval from TMC's General body. However, the Central government declared this project as non-viable and directed to suggest another viable option. Therefore, the TMC again put forth the idea of LRT project, which has less maintenance issues and installation costs thus saving around Rs.6 crore, compared to the internal Metro project," said TMC official.

"The 29 kms long LRT project consists of total 22 stations, out which two will be constructed underground. 20 stations will be constructed on 26 kms long stretch, while underground stations be build on 3 kms long route. The total cost for the LRT project is Rs 7.165 crore," added official.

The representatives and corporators from Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa also demanded to connect these area with the LRT service, as maximum population of the Thane city is located in above mentioned wards. Hence, the LRT project will too prove beneficial for them in future. Following the above demand, the TMC Mayor, Naresh Mhaske directed the officials to prepare DPR plans for the above wards.

Following are the spots of 22 LRT stations in Thane city:

New Thane station, Railadevi, Wagle Junction, Lokmanya bus depot, Shivai Nagar, Nilkanth terminal, Gandhi Nagar, Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar auditorium, Manpada, Dongripada, Vijaynagari, Waghbil, Waterfront, Patlipada, Azad Nagar bus stop, Manorama Nagar, Kolshet, Industrial area, Balkum Junction, Balkum Pada, Rabodi, Shivaji Chowk and Thane Junction.

The official also mentioned that in future the daily passenger capacity will increase from 5.76 lakh to 8.72 lakh between the years 2025 to 2045.