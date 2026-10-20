Thane's Indira Nagar Ramleela Marks 33 Years, Bringing Hindu And Muslim Communities Together Through Culture And Community Service |

Mumbai: For 33 years, the Indira Nagar Vikas Mandal in Thane’s Wagle Estate has staged an annual Ramleela that brings Hindu and Muslim residents together, preserving a tradition rooted in the locality’s migrant heritage.

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Known as “Mini UP”, the neighbourhood celebrates the festival with shared enthusiasm, echoing the communal harmony seen in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Mandal President Anjani Kumar Singh, whose father previously led the organisation, has headed it for nearly 26 years. He said members of both communities contribute to decorations, finances and performances, ensuring younger generations inherit the tradition of togetherness.

“For us, Indira Nagar is one big family,” said Chief Consultant Asad Khan, highlighting the involvement of Muslim families in stage arrangements and logistics.

Resident Sabir Shaikh said the Ramleela’s lessons of truth, respect and unity resonate across religious boundaries.

The performers include local autorickshaw drivers, factory workers, shopkeepers and students who rehearse after long working days. While retaining folk melodies and live harmonium performances, the Mandal has introduced digital sound, modern lighting and social media streaming to attract younger audiences.

The 10-day celebration also helps raise funds for the education of underprivileged children.

Working President Rajnish Singh said rising costs pose challenges, but collective contributions keep the event going. He described children watching the performances with the same enthusiasm as their parents three decades ago.

Main Director RS Pandey, Director Ram Dharam Yadav and Vyas Suresh Yadav credited the dedication of local artistes for sustaining the cultural legacy.

Pandit Adyutanand Tiwari conducted the inaugural rituals, attended by residents across generations and communities.

Amid Wagle Estate’s changing skyline, the Ramleela continues to celebrate cultural roots while strengthening bonds between neighbours of different faiths in the rapidly transforming neighbourhood.