Thane's Indian Institute of Architects organise annual reunion; CM Eknath Shinde attends

Thane: The Thane Centre of the Maharashtra Chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) , a nationwide organization of architects, organized their annual reunion on 21 January 2023 at Balasaheb Thackeray hall at Teen Hath Naka in Thane.

The event was organised with the concept of “Confluence” i.e. “Confluence of Ideas, Thoughts and Energy” as the centrepiece. Architects from Thane city and across the state participated in the reunion.

The reunion included various programs such as the Maharashtra Chapter executive committee meeting, a photography exhibition, a drawing competition, lectures by renowned architects, workshops, cultural programs, and a prize distribution ceremony.

Thane IIA strives toward educational improvements in architecture

The Thane IIA with architects from all over the country strives to increase the aesthetic along with scientific approach and practical efficiency in architecture, and continuously works for educational improvements in architecture.

The Thane Centre of the organization has also been representing the city's architects for the last 37 years since its inception, pursuing their queries and problems.

Various activities and programs are organized through the Thane centre in accordance with the basic objective of the organization 'Promotion of architectural profession'. As a next step in these efforts, the Thane centre successfully organized a state wide committee meeting and a gathering of around 300 professionals including senior and junior architects and students of architecture. It received a great response from architects and students across the state and in Thane city.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde attends meeting

The reunion meeting gained greater significance due to the presence of the Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Thane IIA centre president Makarand Toraskar, central committee joint secretary Satish Mane, state committee president Sandeep Bavdekar, secretary Pradeep Kale, treasurer Sandeep Prabhu felicitated the CM and also former mayor of Thane Naresh Mhaske.

Makarand Toraskar gave information about the objectives and work of the organization, and also drew attention to the questions and problems of the architects. At the same time, he assured the full cooperation of all the architects to the government in the development of the state.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde assured that he will try to resolve all the problems of the architects quickly. He also boosted the enthusiasm of architects by patting them on the back for their contribution to the overall development of cities and alternatively the state.