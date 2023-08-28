Thane's Enhanced Road Cleaning Plan: TMC Implements New Strategy For Improved Civic Hygiene

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: As part of the "Chief Minister's Changing Thane" initiative, which encompasses road renovation, beautification, and other civic projects, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administration has introduced a new plan for enhancing road cleanliness within the city. This plan, set to be implemented from September 1, includes revised terms and conditions for road cleaning contracts. The changes involve modified cleaning schedules, uniforms, and tools, with the aim of achieving higher cleanliness standards.

Concerns about quality of work by contractors

Road cleaning activities in the TMC area are typically carried out by contracted parties. However, TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar highlighted concerns about the quality of work delivered by these contractors over the years. Dissatisfied with their performance, he issued a warning to these contractors. Subsequently, the road cleaning contract expired, leading to the issuance of a new contract by the civic body.

Bangar has devised a new strategy to ensure superior cleanliness quality. Consequently, the terms and conditions of the contracts have been adjusted accordingly. The updated plan involves a two-session approach for road cleaning, consisting of morning and night shifts. Cleaning schedules, uniforms, and tools have all undergone modifications. A total of 23 groups are presently engaged in cleaning work across the Thane Municipal area, with a dedicated group now established for the oval area. This separate group will address cleaning requirements in the expanding Thane region.

Cleaning efforts to be carried out by 23 group

Bangar explained, "Inspectors, accompanied by department-specific sanitation workers, are active within the municipal sector. The city's cleaning efforts will be carried out by 23 groups under the supervision of 13 contractors, with an annual expenditure of approximately Rs 45 crore. In the past, waste collected through road sweeping was transported using paper carts. Going forward, 120 or 240-liter bins will be progressively deployed across the area. Instead of the previous long brooms, triangular brooms with stiff sticks will be provided to all cleaning staff. This upgraded broom design is expected to enhance cleaning efficiency, facilitating the removal of garbage, wet soil, and corners' cleaning."

The revised cleaning schedule dictates that road cleaning activities will commence at 6 am each morning, with the cleaning of main roads in the municipal area expected to conclude by 8.30 am, followed by internal roads. The second phase of cleaning is scheduled from 4 pm to 12 pm. Previously, night shift cleaning was managed by a single group, but an additional group has now been introduced.

Contractual sanitation workers to received uniform

Contractual sanitation workers will receive distinct uniforms, with varying colors distinguishing morning and evening shifts. Municipal sanitation workers will retain their khaki uniforms. The corporation emphasizes the importance of timely payments and regular health checkups for these workers and their families. Bangar has stressed that contractors' monthly payments will be withheld if they fail to fulfill the provisions of the Contract Employees' Provident Fund and the State Labor Insurance Commission.

Considering the city's burgeoning population, rapid development, and increased road concretization, mechanical cleaning efforts will be expanded. Currently, two mechanical cleaning vehicles are in operation, with plans to add four more in the near future. Commissioner Bangar shared that six vehicles will be employed to mechanically clean major roads, thereby freeing up manpower for the cleaning of internal roads.

