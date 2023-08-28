Thane: Man Dies On Spot After Bike Rams Into Metro Pillar In Manpada; Visuals Surface |

Thane: A 30-year-old man was killed after his motorbike rammed into a metro pillar opposite the R Mall at the Manpada Road in the wee hours of Monday. Unfortunately, the biker, a resident of Mira Road died on the spot after the two-wheeler then burst into flames. Local police rushed to the spot immediately. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Kapurbawadi police station.

Authorities were alerted about the accident at around 5.30 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

The man was proceeding on his motorbike towards Thane on Ghodbunder road when his vehicle dashed against a pillar of the ongoing Metro line work. He fell down and died on the spot, the official said.

Local Authorities Rushed To Accident Site

Due to the impact of the crash, the motorbike caught fire and was completely charred, he said. After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and put out the blaze, the official said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he added.

6 Injured In Crash Few Days Ago

Six persons including one 4-year-old girl were injured when an auto-rickshaw overturned at Rabodi in Thane on Friday, August 25 at around 8 pm. Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 8 pm about the auto-rickshaw overturned near police ground in Thane."

The auto-rickshaw driver Shivkumar Jaiswal (50) was going to Thane station from Bhiwandi, Kalher route. Jaiswal got dizzy while driving the auto and it got overturned. Soon after receiving the information about the accident the Rabodi police personnel and Thane city traffic department personnel reached the spot.

