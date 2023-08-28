 Thane News: 24-Hour No Parking Announced From Oscar Hospital To Anandnagar Junction
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: 24-Hour No Parking Announced From Oscar Hospital To Anandnagar Junction

Thane News: 24-Hour No Parking Announced From Oscar Hospital To Anandnagar Junction

Heavy vehicles will be going through the main road, according to the authorities.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Authorities announced diversion of light vehicles in the Thane Municipal Corporation area owing to the the bridge work of Ghodbunder-Thane road at Kasarvadavali junction. Heavy vehicles will be going through the main road.

Therefore, 1.5 km on both sides of the service road from Oscar Hospital to Anandnagar Junction along the Ghodbunder-Thane road there will be 24 hours no parking, according to Thane City Traffic Department deputy commissioner of police Vinaykumar Rathod.

"The traffic notification will remain in force till the completion of the flyover at Kasarvadavali Junction. It will not be applicable to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulance, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles and other essential service vehicles," he said.

Read Also
Thane: Urgent Repair Works At Saket Bridge On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Lead To Traffic Diversions
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP Challenges Uddhav Thackeray To Speak Of Development 'For At least 15 Minutes'

Maharashtra: BJP Challenges Uddhav Thackeray To Speak Of Development 'For At least 15 Minutes'

Mumbai News: BMC Adopts Miyawaki Technique For Urban Forest Expansion, 10,264 Trees To Flourish In...

Mumbai News: BMC Adopts Miyawaki Technique For Urban Forest Expansion, 10,264 Trees To Flourish In...

Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Vashi Mall Washroom

Navi Mumbai: Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old Boy in Vashi Mall Washroom

Mumbai News: Parliamentary Committee Visits Grand Memorial Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Applauds Its...

Mumbai News: Parliamentary Committee Visits Grand Memorial Of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Applauds Its...

Thane News: 24-Hour No Parking Announced From Oscar Hospital To Anandnagar Junction

Thane News: 24-Hour No Parking Announced From Oscar Hospital To Anandnagar Junction