Thane News: 24-Hour No Parking Announced From Oscar Hospital To Anandnagar Junction

Authorities announced diversion of light vehicles in the Thane Municipal Corporation area owing to the the bridge work of Ghodbunder-Thane road at Kasarvadavali junction. Heavy vehicles will be going through the main road.

Therefore, 1.5 km on both sides of the service road from Oscar Hospital to Anandnagar Junction along the Ghodbunder-Thane road there will be 24 hours no parking, according to Thane City Traffic Department deputy commissioner of police Vinaykumar Rathod.

"The traffic notification will remain in force till the completion of the flyover at Kasarvadavali Junction. It will not be applicable to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulance, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles and other essential service vehicles," he said.

