Thane: Urgent Repair Works At Saket Bridge On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Lead To Traffic Diversions

Saket Bridge

As the video of the Saket Bridge swaying went viral on social media, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has taken up urgent repair work after a bearing dislodged in the connecting section of the track on the Saket bridge on the Mumbai-Nashik highway.

Due to this work, the Thane Traffic Police has implemented major traffic changes, in which heavy traffic has been banned from the Saket Bridge. As heavy traffic from Gujarat towards JNPT is diverted from Majiwada via Thane and Airoli, there is a possibility of congestion in the city. Also, for the traffic going to Nashik, heavy traffic has been allowed through the Mumbra Bypass during the day. The traffic police have started implementing the changes from Friday. The traffic police have clarified that these changes will remain in effect until the repair work of the bridge is completed.

Significance of Saket Bridge

Saket Bridge is important for traffic on the Mumbai Nashik Highway. This bridge carries heavy vehicle traffic towards the JNPT port at Uran, Gujarat, Nashik. The bearing in the connecting part of the track on this bridge has dislodged. The MSRDC has taken up the repair work of this bridge immediately. The MSRDC authorities have sent a letter to the Thane traffic police stating that it is dangerous to continue heavy traffic on this bridge. It has also been requested to stop heavy traffic from the bridge for repair work. After this letter, Thane Police Commissioner Jaijit Singh has banned heavy traffic from the Saket bridge and issued a notification in this regard. Entry of heavy vehicles from Gujarat to JNPT and Nashik via Ghodbunder has been closed. Heavy vehicles going to JNPT have been allowed to ply from Majiwada via Anandnagar Check Naka from 11 pm to 5 am and 12 pm to 4 pm.

Nashik-bound vehicles are allowed to ply from Majiwada via Anandnagar Check Naka, Airoli, Rabale, Koparkhairane, Mahape, Shilphata, Mumbra Bypass, Gammon, Kharegaon Toll Naka between 11pm to 5am and 12pm to 4pm.

Entry of heavy vehicles from Mumbai towards Nashik has been closed at Anandnagar toll plaza

Entry of heavy vehicles from Mumbai towards Nashik has been closed at Anandnagar toll plaza. These vehicles will be released from AIroli, Rabale, Koparkhairane, Mahape, Shilphata, Mumbra Bypass, Gammon, Kharegaon Toll Naka towards Nashik between 11 PM to 5 AM and 12 PM to 4 PM. Vehicles going to JNPT will be diverted via Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Heavy traffic from Mumbai via Thane city towards Gujarat has been allowed to ply between 11 pm to 5 am and 12 pm to 4 pm. Heavy vehicles from JNPT and Navi Mumbai bound for Nashik, Gujarat and Bhiwandi have been allowed to ply through Mumbra Bypass between 11 pm to 5 am and 12 pm to 4 pm.

