Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project: ‘Arjuna’ TBM Set To Begin Operations, SCLR Final Phase & Chembur Metro 2B Station Opening Today

MMRDA’s ‘Arjuna’ TBM, the SCLR Vakola–BKC connector, and the new Chembur Metro Line 2B station mark a major boost to Mumbai’s transport connectivity | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 12, 2026: Following the successful commissioning of ‘Nayak’, the first tunnel boring machine (TBM), MEIL is set to begin operations with the second TBM, ‘Arjuna’, for the Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel Project.

Besides this, the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Vakola-BKC Connector and Chembur Metro station on Line 2B will be opened on Thursday, August 13.

A formal programme has been organised at Government Guest House Sahyadri in Malabar Hill, where the Chief Minister, two Deputy Chief Ministers and other ministers will be present.

However, the much-awaited resumption of commercial Monorail operations has been prolonged. The FPJ had earlier reported that despite receiving all clearances, inducting new Monorail rakes and undertaking rigorous trial runs, the services have yet to be opened to the public.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is still undertaking a series of station- and system-related works. Trial runs are being conducted almost daily on the corridor.

Arjuna TBM To Begin Operations

The Thane–Borivali Twin Tunnel project is 11.84 km long and comprises a 10.25-km twin tunnel and 1.59 km of connecting roads, providing direct underground connectivity between Ghodbunder Road in Thane and the Western Express Highway near Borivali.

Once completed, the project is expected to cut travel time from around 60–90 minutes to just 15 minutes and carry approximately 80,000 vehicles a day by 2029.

Constructed beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the tunnels are designed to minimise environmental impact. The project also includes compensatory plantation of around 11,000 trees.

Key Features

● One of India’s largest hard-rock TBMs, with a 13.34-m diameter, 86-m length and an approximate weight of 2,500 tonnes.

● Two traffic lanes and an emergency lane in each tunnel.

● Cross-passages every 300 metres, mechanical ventilation, fire-fighting and smoke-detection systems.

● LED and retro-reflective signage meeting international standards.

● A single-shield, open-type TBM design engineered in Germany for challenging hard-rock conditions.

● A maximum tunnel depth of approximately 23 metres.

The project is expected to ease congestion and reduce air and noise pollution, supporting more sustainable and integrated urban development across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

SCLR Final Link Ready

The long-awaited final leg of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) is on the verge of opening, with almost all works completed.

The final phase comprises the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)-Vakola connector, which will complete the missing link in the east-west corridor and pave the way for full operationalisation of the SCLR network.

The SCLR corridor, comprising multiple elevated sections, connector arms and major interchanges, is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the city’s eastern and western suburbs.

Once opened to traffic, the completed corridor will provide seamless connectivity between the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Bandra Kurla Complex, Santacruz, Chembur, Kalina and Kurla.

The fully operational corridor is expected to reduce travel time by up to 35 minutes, while easing congestion on several of Mumbai’s key arterial roads.

The opening of the BKC-Vakola connector is expected to complete one of Mumbai’s most important east-west road infrastructure projects, providing a continuous traffic corridor linking major business districts, residential areas and highway networks across the city.

Chembur Metro Station Opens

Chembur Metro station on Line 2B received CMRS approval in June. This is the final certification required to commission passenger services.

At present, Phase I of Metro Line 2B operates on the 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden and Mandale, covering five stations — Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale. The addition of Chembur station will provide a crucial interchange point connecting Metro Line 2B with the suburban railway network and the Mumbai Monorail.

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A key advantage of the integration is the proximity between the upcoming Chembur Metro station and the VN Purav Monorail station. The two stations are located barely 50 metres apart, allowing commuters to seamlessly switch between the Metro and Monorail systems with minimal walking distance.

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