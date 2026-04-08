Thane: Youth Rides Bike Blindfolded On Dombivli's Mankoli Bridge, Arrested After Dangerous Stunt VIDEO Goes Viral | x

A shocking video from the Mankoli bridge connecting Thane and Dombivli has triggered widespread anger after it surfaced online. The clip shows a group of youths performing a reckless stunt on a moving two wheeler, allegedly to create a social media reel.

In the video, the rider’s eyes are covered by a pillion passenger while the bike continues moving through active traffic, putting not only their lives but also those of other commuters at risk.

Police take swift action

Following the video going viral, the Vishnunagar police acted promptly and arrested three youths involved in the incident. The accused have been identified as Ganesh Fonda Reddy, Kabir Netkar and Yash Malvankar, all aged 22.

According to NDTV Marathi, officials confirmed that legal action has been initiated against them for endangering public safety and violating traffic norms.

Bridge under repeated scrutiny

The Mothagaon Mankoli bridge has been under the spotlight multiple times in recent months. Earlier, it had gained attention during the shooting of a film and was also flagged for illegal activities and nuisance by miscreants.

Despite previous police action, the bridge has increasingly become a hotspot for stunt riding and car racing, raising serious safety concerns among residents.

Growing concern over reckless behaviour

Residents and commuters have expressed frustration over the repeated misuse of the bridge for dangerous activities. Many have urged authorities to increase surveillance and enforce stricter penalties to prevent such incidents.

The latest case highlights a worrying trend of youths risking lives for online attention, often overlooking the consequences.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to report such activities and have warned of strict action against anyone found endangering public safety on city roads.

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