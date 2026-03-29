Reel or Recklessness? 6 Youth From Mumbai Detained For Performing Dangerous ‘Superman’ Stunt On Scooter

Mumbai: A reckless stunt performed by six youths on a single scooter in Bandra East has triggered widespread concern, once again highlighting the dangerous extremes individuals are willing to go to for social media content.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated online, shows six young men precariously balancing on a Suzuki Burgman near the Bandra East Terminus Bridge, outside Railway Station Road. According to the visuals, five of them are seated on the scooter, while one is being held sideways by the group, attempting a ‘Superman’-style pose as the vehicle moves.

#Illegal dangerous #stunt by 6 boys on burgman in supermen style on #Bandra East turminus bridge outside Railway station road putting other people's life in danger including their own no traffic rules followed, pls check and take action @MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp. pic.twitter.com/MpsW6nz7n8 — Mohsin shaikh 🇮🇳 (@mohsinofficail) March 28, 2026

Notably, the rider of the scooter is not wearing a helmet, and the group appears to be riding in a rash and negligent manner, posing a serious risk.

X user 'Moshin Shaikh' shared the video, calling it an “illegal and dangerous stunt” and urging authorities to take immediate action. The post emphasised that no traffic rules were being followed and warned of the potential consequences such behaviour could have led to.

Responding promptly, the Mumbai Police confirmed that all six individuals involved in the act have been detained.

While such stunts are not new, the incident has reignited debate over the growing trend of youngsters risking their lives for the sake of creating viral “reels.” What was once harmless entertainment has increasingly transformed into hazardous acts performed in public spaces, often disregarding basic safety norms and legal consequences.

Authorities have repeatedly cautioned against such behaviour, stressing that the pursuit of online attention should not come at the cost of human life. Incidents like these underscore the urgent need for stricter enforcement as well as greater awareness among youth regarding responsible social media usage.

Such reckless display raises a critical question: how far are individuals willing to go in the quest for digital validation?

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