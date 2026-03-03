Mumbai: Shocking Footage Shows Six Minor Boys Riding On Single Scooter Near Kurla; Viral Video Sparks Road Safety Concerns

Mumbai TV Instagram Account

Mumbai: A video that has surfaced online has triggered fresh concerns over reckless driving and poor adherence to traffic norms in the city. Shared by a user identified as Mumbai TV, the clip shows as many as six boys riding on a single scooter along the busy Kurla CST Road, flouting multiple safety regulations and putting not only their own lives at risk but also those of other motorists.

In the video, the two-wheeler appears dangerously overloaded. One of the boys is seen standing precariously at the edge of the scooter, balancing himself with one foot placed on the silencer. Four others are seated in a cramped manner, their legs suspended awkwardly on either side, while another boy appears to be sitting partially atop the others. None of the riders is wearing a helmet.

The scooter itself looks visibly unstable under the weight of six occupants. Despite this, the driver is seen navigating through traffic at a speed seemingly faster than surrounding vehicles. The imbalance of the vehicle raises the possibility of it toppling at any moment, especially on a crowded arterial road such as Kurla CST Road, which witnesses steady vehicular movement throughout the day.

The riders appear to be minors, raising serious questions about access to vehicles and parental supervision. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, individuals below the legal driving age are not permitted to operate geared two-wheelers. The incident therefore points to a dual violation, underage driving and dangerous overloading.

Equally alarming is the apparent lack of fear or hesitation among the riders. The boys appear unfazed by the hazardous nature of their actions, showing no visible concern about the consequences of such reckless behaviour.

As the video continues to circulate widely on social media, it underscores the urgent need for stronger enforcement of helmet rules, overloading restrictions, and stricter penalties to deter similar violations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/