Mumbai: Koli Community Continues British-Era Tradition By Taking Holi Tree From Virar To Mahim By Train - WATCH

Mumbai: In a moving display of faith and belonging, members of the Koli community from Virar once again carried forward a decades-old tradition by transporting the Holi tree to Mahim for Holika Dahan, a practice that traces its roots back to the British era.

The tradition is closely linked to Mori Road in Mahim, an area that once housed several chawls occupied largely by fishing families. As the city transformed, the chawls were demolished and replaced with high-rise buildings. Many of these families relocated to Virar and settled there permanently. Yet, despite the physical distance, their emotional and cultural connection to Mahim has remained intact.

The community continues to bring the Holi tree from Virar to Mori Road every year. The journey begins at Virar railway station, where the tree is escorted to the local train on the shoulders of the people while everyone sing, dance and chant ‘Holi Mate Ki’ before being taken on a local train bound for Mahim.

In a striking visual from the journey, the long tree trunk can be seen secured horizontally to the exterior of a train, fastened firmly along the side of the train as members stand at the doorway, ensuring its balance. Despite the unusual sight, the atmosphere remains celebratory. As the train moves towards Mahim, the group keeps up the singing and dancing, maintaining the festive spirit throughout the journey.

An elderly member of the community, featured in the video, stated that the tradition has been ongoing since the British era. He emphasised that the tree is not merely wood meant for ritual burning, but a symbol of pride and identity. “It is not just a tree; it is our pride. We worship it and respect it,” he said, underlining the reverence attached to the practice.

Upon reaching Mahim, the tree is taken to Mori Road, where the Holi celebrations continue as part of a legacy passed down through generations. They light the bonfire and gather to perform religious rituals in front of the bonfire

