Thane youth held captive in Thailand: Parents write letter to PM and Maha CM for his release

Thane: A 31-year-old man – Ashish Dubey from the Wagle Estate area in Thane – was been kidnapped in Thailand a month ago for a ransom of 3,000 USD.

His parents have now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, requesting them to talk to the embassy of Thailand for the release of their son.

Earlier, a case of kidnapping by his employer in Thailand was registered at the Srinagar police station (Thane), which was later transferred to the Thane crime branch.

Speaking with FPJ, Ashish's older brother Avinash said, “On September 20, Ashish went to Thailand for a digital marketing job through a friend's introduction. He was told it was a well-paying job and completed all the procedures accordingly to secure it. After going there, however, he got a different experience. He was taken to an unknown place where 13 persons from India were being detained.”

After being trained in the field of cryptocurrency, Ashish was given the task of deceiving American citizens by obtaining their bank account information on the pretext of selling Cryptocurrency by creating fake e-mail IDs in the names of girls. “He, along with some other boys, refused to do this work. He was threatened and the HR representative of the company – Misam Hussain– demanded an extortion amount of Rs4,50,000 for his release,” said Avinash.

Avinash further alleged that Ashish gets one stale meal a day, is forced to fork for 18 hours and is kept under the protection of Chinese people. “We have not received a response from the Indian and Thai embassies. Ashish has also informed us that some Indians are also involved in this racket,” he said, adding that another victim was made to pay Rs 5 lakh to the gang in Thailand.