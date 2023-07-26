Thane: World Record Holding Athlete With Marfan Syndrome To Run 10,000 Km From August 13

A 29-year-old international athlete from Dombivli, Vishak Krishnaswamy, who suffers from Marfan Syndrome since birth, is set to embark on a 10,000 km run for 119 consecutive days from August 13, to promote education. | FPJ

A 29-year-old international athlete from Dombivli, Vishak Krishnaswamy, who suffers from Marfan Syndrome since birth, is set to embark on a 10,000 km run for 119 consecutive days from August 13, to promote education.

The world record holder, who trains daily at the 5.7km loop of the Dombivali-90 feet road, believes that one should always challenge oneself in life and put in extra effort to achieve what many may deem difficult.

“Running 10,000 km in 119 consecutive days is an extraordinary feat for anyone, but attempting it with Marfan Syndrome for me adds an additional layer of complexity and risk. Marfan Syndrome is a genetic connective tissue disorder that affects various parts of the body including the heart, blood vessels, bones and joints,” said Krishnaswamy.

Marfan Syndrome

Marfan Syndrome can lead to life-threatening complications, particularly because of aortic enlargement, Krishnaswamy said. Engaging in ultra-running, which involves prolonged and intense physical exertion, could potentially put excessive strain on the cardiovascular system and other body structures.

However, Krishnaswamy believes that if he does not attempt this challenge, he will regret it for life. “Canadian Athlete Terry Fox is my inspiration and if he can achieve his goals with one leg amputated then it can be possible for me too. I think that I have the guts to run and there is no point in backing out,” he said.

The 10,000 km run will be flagged off on August 13 at Abdul Kalam Azad Stadium in Mumbra.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)