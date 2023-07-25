Thane: Two Women Flee with 4.8 gm Gold Ring From Jewellery Shop in Kalyan | Representative Image

Thane: A shocking incident came to light in Kalyan, where two women visited a jewelry shop under the pretext of buying jewellery. They engaged the salesman in conversation and fled with a 4.8-gram gold ring. The theft was caught on CCTV, and the jewellery shop owner has filed a case against the two unknown women at Mahatma Phule police station.

Following this incident, fear has gripped jewellers in Kalyan.

Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector at Mahatma Phule police station, Kalyan, said, "At Narayan Wadi on Kalyan (West) station road, there is MM Shanklesha Jewellers. On Sunday, at around 5 pm, two women came to this shop under the pretext of buying jewelry. They asked the salesman to show them a gold ring. While engaging the salesman in conversation, the women replaced the original gold ring with a fake one and left the shop. After the women left, the salesman realized that the gold ring had been stolen. The employees of the jewelry shop searched the surrounding area for the women but couldn't find them anywhere. Finally, the jewelry shop owner approached the Mahatma Phule police station and filed a complaint. We are investigating the case and searching for the accused women based on CCTV footage."