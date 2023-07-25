 Thane: Two Women Flee with 4.8 gm Gold Ring From Jewellery Shop in Kalyan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Two Women Flee with 4.8 gm Gold Ring From Jewellery Shop in Kalyan

Thane: Two Women Flee with 4.8 gm Gold Ring From Jewellery Shop in Kalyan

The theft was caught on CCTV, and the jewellery shop owner has filed a case against the two unknown women at Mahatma Phule police station.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Two Women Flee with 4.8 gm Gold Ring From Jewellery Shop in Kalyan | Representative Image

Thane: A shocking incident came to light in Kalyan, where two women visited a jewelry shop under the pretext of buying jewellery. They engaged the salesman in conversation and fled with a 4.8-gram gold ring. The theft was caught on CCTV, and the jewellery shop owner has filed a case against the two unknown women at Mahatma Phule police station.

Following this incident, fear has gripped jewellers in Kalyan.

Ashok Honmane, senior police inspector at Mahatma Phule police station, Kalyan, said, "At Narayan Wadi on Kalyan (West) station road, there is MM Shanklesha Jewellers. On Sunday, at around 5 pm, two women came to this shop under the pretext of buying jewelry. They asked the salesman to show them a gold ring. While engaging the salesman in conversation, the women replaced the original gold ring with a fake one and left the shop. After the women left, the salesman realized that the gold ring had been stolen. The employees of the jewelry shop searched the surrounding area for the women but couldn't find them anywhere. Finally, the jewelry shop owner approached the Mahatma Phule police station and filed a complaint. We are investigating the case and searching for the accused women based on CCTV footage."

Read Also
RPF Arrests Bangladesh Resident, Mastermind Behind 2021 Copper Wire Theft Of 5 Local Trains In Virar...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delayed Justice: ED To Refund Cloth Store Owner Seized Money With 6% Interest After 35 Yrs

Delayed Justice: ED To Refund Cloth Store Owner Seized Money With 6% Interest After 35 Yrs

Mumbai: Attempted Suicide Case Registered Against Individual at Kandivali Police Station

Mumbai: Attempted Suicide Case Registered Against Individual at Kandivali Police Station

Maharashtra News: Man Booked For Cheating On Pretext Of Discounted Flight Tickets

Maharashtra News: Man Booked For Cheating On Pretext Of Discounted Flight Tickets

Mumbai News: HC Bins 'Incomplete' Petition Against Illegal Hawkers

Mumbai News: HC Bins 'Incomplete' Petition Against Illegal Hawkers

Mumbai: Lack of Coordination Led to Road Cave-In at IT Park in Goregaon; BMC-Constructed Road in...

Mumbai: Lack of Coordination Led to Road Cave-In at IT Park in Goregaon; BMC-Constructed Road in...