Thane: Woman and her friend held for allegedly killing live-in partner

FPJ

In a shocking incident, a woman and her friend killed her 55-year-old live-in partner in Kolegaon area, Dombivali on Saturday. The Manpada police have arrested the woman and her friend on Sunday.

The background:

Shekhar Bagade, senior police inspector at Manpada police station in Dombivali, stated that the victim, Maruti Hande, had been living in a live-in relationship with Sandhya Singh for the past year. During this time, Sandhya started a love affair with a man named Guddu Shetty. Maruti suspected that Sandhya was having an affair with Guddu, leading to regular fights between Maruti and Sandhya. On Saturday evening, Maruti and Sandhya had an argument over Guddu, who was also present in the house. In a fit of rage, Guddu and Sandhya beat Maruti severely with a bat and wooden sticks.

Bagade added that the accused, Sandhya Singh and Guddu Shetty, planned to eliminate Maruti as he was causing problems in their relationship. After Maruti was badly injured, Sandhya and Shetty admitted him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH), Kalwa, due to severe head injuries. However, they fled the hospital after admitting Maruti. Maruti was later shifted to J.J. Hospital in Mumbai, where he died due to severe head injuries during treatment on April 23.

Accused confessed to the crime

Upon receiving information about the incident, a three-member team was formed to arrest the accused. After three hours of the incident, the police arrested both Sandhya Singh and Guddu Shetty. Both confessed to the crime, and a case was registered against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder).