Thane: Wife kills husband with help of her lover and sister; arrested by Mumbra police

Thane: Mumbra police arrested the wife, her sister and her lover for brutally killing her husband. The victim was murdered with the help of a sharp weapon and was left abandoned at the isolated place in Mumbra.

"Ahmed Daud Shaikh, 38, is the name of the deceased who was killed with pre-planning by his wife with help of her sister and lover. The incident was reported on February 27, when a body of an unknown man was found near creek area, at Mittal compound, which falls on MM Valley road in Mumbra," said a police official from Mumbra police station, Thane.

Shaikh's wife Ruksar Ahmed Shaikh (30); Shaikh's friend and Ruksar's lover Mohammad Shafiq Shaikh (33), and her sister Reshma Sayyed (28) are the name of the accused who made the murder plan and committed the crime.

"On February 27, Mohammad Shaikh who is an auto driver, took the deceased out and consumed liquor, where the Ruksar's husband consumed a large amount of liquor, taking the advantage of the same, he killed Shaikh with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot," said M S Kad, a senior police inspector from Mumbra.

Following the investigation, after the police complaint of an unknown body found near Mittal ground, the deceased identity was discovered. While his wife and other few suspects were called for an inquiry by the police team, when Ruksar and her lover's statement were suspicious, informed the police official.

"Following the investigation, we kept watch on the accused for a few days, to track their phone calls and movement. However, after cross-questioning, the wife and her lover confessed their crime, that they both with help of Reshma Sayyed planned this murder to get rid of Shaikh," said Kad.

As per their statement, they committed the crime as both Ruksar and Shafiq Shaikh was in love with each other. The case has been registered against three accused at Mumbra police station, who was arrested on March 2. Further investigation is on.